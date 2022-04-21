Texas High School Track Top Athletes in 2024: 800 Meters
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top boys track athletes in the Class of 2024. Find out who is included now!
LoneStarPreps Subscribers: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boys by Event in 2023
100 Meters - 4/18
200 Meters - 4/19
400 Meters - 4/20
800 Meters - 4/21
1,600 Meters - 4/22
3,200 Meters - 4/23
110 Meter Hurdles - 4/24
Top Boys by Event in 2023
De - 4/17
Top Boys by Event in 2022
2022 Boys Track State Favorites
Top Girls by Event in 2024
Top Girls by Event in 2023
Top Girls by Event in 2022