 LoneStarPreps - Texas High School Football: Top Punters in 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas High School Football: Top Punters in 2022

Lucas Feddersen • LoneStarPreps
Publisher
@LoneStarPrepsTX

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2022. Find out who is included now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2023

Quarterbacks - 9/23

Running Backs - 9/24

Fulbacks - 9/25

Wide Receivers - 9/26

Top Players by Position in 2022

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fulbacks

Wide Receivers

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Tight Ends

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters - 9/20

Athletes - 9/21

Database - 9/22

New Names to Follow

2022, Offense

2022, Defense

2023, Offense

2023, Defense

2024, Offense

2024, Defense

2025, Offense

2025, Defense

2021 District Previews

4A, District 12, DII

4A, District 13, DII

4A, District 14A, DII

4A, District 14B, DII

4A, District 15, DII

4A, District 16 North, DII

4A, District 16 South, DII

4A, District 1, DII

4A, District 2, DII

4A, District 3, DII

4A, District 4, DII

4A, District 6, DII

4A, District 7, DII

4A, District 8, DII

4A, District 9, DII

4A, District 10, DII

4A, District 11, DII

4A, District 15, DI

4A, District 16, DI

4A, District 6 East, DI

4A, District 6 West, DI

4A, District 7, DI

4A, District 8, DI

4A, District 9, DI

4A, District 10, DI

4A, District 11, DI

4A, District 12, DI

4A, District 13, DI

4A, District 14, DI

4A, District 1, DI

4A, District 2, DI

4A, District 3, DI

4A, District 4, DI

4A, District 5, DI

5A, District 13, DII

5A, District 14, DII

5A, District 15, DII

5A, District 16 East, DII

5A, District 16 West, DII

5A, District 7, DII

5A, District 8A, DII

5A, District 8B, DII

5A, District 9, DII

5A, District 10, DII

5A, District 11, DII

5A, District 12, DII

5A, District 1, DII

5A, District 2, DII

5A, District 3, DII

5A, District 4, DII

5A, District 5A, DII

5A, District 5B, DII

5A, District 6, DII

5A, District 12

5A, District 13A

5A, District 13B

5A, District 14

5A, District 15

5A, District 16A

5A, District 16B

5A, District 6

5A, District 7

5A, District 8

5A, District 9

5A, District 10A

5A, District 10B

5A, District 11

6A, District 32 Northwest

6A, District 32 Southeast

5A, District 1

5A, District 2

5A, District 3

5A, District 4

5A, District 5

6A, District 26

6A, District 27

6A, District 28

6A, District 29

6A, District 30

6A, District 31 North

6A, District 31 South

6A, District 20-1

6A, District 20-2

6A, District 21

6A, District 22

6A, District 23

6A, District 24

6A, District 25

6A, District 13

6A, District 14

6A, District 15

6A, District 16

6A, District 17

6A, District 18

6A, District 19

6A, District 8

6A, District 9A

6A, District 9B

6A, District 10

6A, District 11A

6A, District 11 B

6A, District 12

6A, District 1

6A, District 2

6A, District 3

6A, District 4

6A, District 5

6A, District 6

6A, District 7

Top Players by Position in 2024

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Athletes

Kickers

Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}