Texas Football: Top 10 Overall Candidates in 2028 - P1

Lone Star Preps caught up with a number of top athletes and includes their thoughts on this upcoming football season.
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 football players overall in the Class of 2028?
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2028. Find out who made the cut!
Lone Star Preps caught up with a number of top athletes and includes their thoughts on this upcoming football season.
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 football players overall in the Class of 2028?
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!