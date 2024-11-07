Texas Girls Track: Top Shot Put Throwers in 2025

in other news
Q&A with Keller defensive end Caleb Muse
Lone Star Preps caught up with Keller defensive end Caleb Muse in this article now!
Texas Football: Top Kickers in 2027
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who is included now.
Texas Girls Track: Top Long Jumpers in 2025
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Texas Football: Top 10 RB Candidates in 2025 - P1
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Texas Track State Favorites - 6A, 110 Meter Hurdles Boys
Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
in other news
Q&A with Keller defensive end Caleb Muse
Lone Star Preps caught up with Keller defensive end Caleb Muse in this article now!
Texas Football: Top Kickers in 2027
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who is included now.
Texas Girls Track: Top Long Jumpers in 2025
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
LoneStarPreps Subscribers: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Girls by Event in 2025
2025 State Track Favorites
6A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/4
5A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/5
4A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/6
3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/7
2A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/8
1A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/9
6A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/10
5A Girls 110 Meter Hurdles - 11/10
Top Boys by Event in 2026
Top Boys by Event in 2025
Top Boys by Event in 2027
Top Girls by Event in 2027
Top Girls by Event in 2026