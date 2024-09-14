Advertisement

in other news

Texas Baseball: Top Left Fielders in 2027

Texas Baseball: Top Left Fielders in 2027

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with C.E. King running back Traveon Jackson

Q&A with C.E. King running back Traveon Jackson

Lone Star Preps caught up with C.E. King running back Traveon Jackson in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 200 Meters

Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 200 Meters

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2026

Texas Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2026

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Football: Top Fullbacks in 2025

Texas Football: Top Fullbacks in 2025

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Texas Baseball: Top Left Fielders in 2027

Texas Baseball: Top Left Fielders in 2027

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with C.E. King running back Traveon Jackson

Q&A with C.E. King running back Traveon Jackson

Lone Star Preps caught up with C.E. King running back Traveon Jackson in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 200 Meters

Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 200 Meters

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Sep 14, 2024
Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 2A, 200 Meters
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  LoneStarPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@LoneStarPrepsTX

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

LoneStarPreps Subscribers: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2025 State Track Favorites

1A Boys' 200 Meters - 9/9

6A Girls' 200 Meters - 9/10

5A Girls' 200 Meters - 9/11

4A Girls' 200 Meters - 9/12

3A Girls' 200 Meters - 9/13

2A Girls' 200 Meters - 9/14

1A Girls' 200 Meters - 9/15

6A Boys' 100 Meters

5A Boys' 100 Meters

4A Boys' 100 Meters

3A Boys' 100 Meters

2A Boys' 100 Meters

1A Boys' 100 Meters

6A Girls' 100 Meters

5A Girls' 100 Meters

4A Girls' 100 Meters

3A Girls' 100 Meters

2A Girls' 100 Meters

1A Girls' 100 Meters

6A Boys' 200 Meters

5A Boys' 200 Meters

4A Boys' 200 Meters

3A Boys' 200 Meters

2A Boys' 200 Meters

Top Boys by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Top Girls by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database