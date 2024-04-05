Texas High School Track Top Athletes in 2024: 800 Meters
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2024. Find out who made the cut!
LoneStarPreps Subscribers: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boys by Event in 2024
2024 State Girls' Track Favorites
2024 State Boys' Track Favorites
Top Girls by Event in 2025
Top Girls by Event in 2024
Top Boys by Event in 2026
Top Boys by Event in 2025
Top Girls by Event in 2026