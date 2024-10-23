Advertisement

in other news

Texas Girls Basketball: Top Wing Forwards in 2026

Texas Girls Basketball: Top Wing Forwards in 2026

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2028

Texas Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2028

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Lone Star Preps High School Football Talk

Lone Star Preps High School Football Talk

Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Texas Girls' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026

Texas Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Texas Girls Basketball: Top Wing Forwards in 2026

Texas Girls Basketball: Top Wing Forwards in 2026

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2028

Texas Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2028

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Lone Star Preps High School Football Talk

Lone Star Preps High School Football Talk

Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Q&A with Tyler Legacy safety Ethan Brown
Lucas Feddersen  •  LoneStarPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@LoneStarPrepsTX
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In