Advertisement

in other news

Texas Track Top Athletes in 2026: Discus

Texas Track Top Athletes in 2026: Discus

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Boerne defensive tackle Blake Burkholder

Q&A with Boerne defensive tackle Blake Burkholder

Lone Star Preps caught up with Boerne defensive tackle Blake Burkholder in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Texas Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Football: Top Offensive Tackles in 2026

Texas Football: Top Offensive Tackles in 2026

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Girls Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2025

Texas Girls Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2025

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025.

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Texas Track Top Athletes in 2026: Discus

Texas Track Top Athletes in 2026: Discus

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Boerne defensive tackle Blake Burkholder

Q&A with Boerne defensive tackle Blake Burkholder

Lone Star Preps caught up with Boerne defensive tackle Blake Burkholder in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Texas Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Q&A with Sweetwater cornerback Amare Arevalo
Lucas Feddersen  •  LoneStarPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@LoneStarPrepsTX
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In