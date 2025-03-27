Q&A with KIPP Sunnyside athlete Timonthy Carter Jr.

Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2026?
Lone Star Preps caught up with KIPP Sunnyside athlete Timonthy Carter Jr. in this article now!
Lone Star Preps highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2026?
Lone Star Preps caught up with KIPP Sunnyside athlete Timonthy Carter Jr. in this article now!
Lone Star Preps highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!