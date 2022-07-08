Q&A with Garland defensive tackle Ta'Marques McNeal
Lone Star Preps caught up with Garland defensive tackle Ta'Marques McNeal in this article now! What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Condition, weightlifting, working on exp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news