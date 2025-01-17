Q&A with Fort Bend Austin strong safety Jacobi Patterson

Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Lone Star Preps caught up with Salado linebacker Michael Edmondson in this article now!
Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027.
Lone Star Preps highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Lone Star Preps caught up with Salado linebacker Michael Edmondson in this article now!
Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!