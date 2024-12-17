Q&A with Dallas HSAA wide receiver Tyson Davis

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now.
Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025.
This week's recruiting updates: Pate Bowers, Tymon Meeks, Lamel Swanson, Kai Taylor, and Roman Wyatt.
Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now.
Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025.