Advertisement

in other news

Texas Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2025

Texas Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2025

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Weiss running back Nicolas Johnson

Q&A with Weiss running back Nicolas Johnson

Lone Star Preps caught up with Weiss running back Nicolas Johnson in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Track Top Athletes in 2025: Long Jump

Texas Track Top Athletes in 2025: Long Jump

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Boys Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2026

Texas Boys Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2026

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meters

Texas Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meters

Lone Star Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Texas Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2025

Texas Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2025

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Weiss running back Nicolas Johnson

Q&A with Weiss running back Nicolas Johnson

Lone Star Preps caught up with Weiss running back Nicolas Johnson in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Texas Track Top Athletes in 2025: Long Jump

Texas Track Top Athletes in 2025: Long Jump

Lone Star Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 31, 2024
Q&A with Braswell quarterback Jeremiah Shipp
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  LoneStarPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@LoneStarPrepsTX
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In